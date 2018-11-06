Stingray Digitl (RAY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Stingray Digitl (TSE:RAY) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.10 per share for the quarter.
Stingray Digitl (TSE:RAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$34.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$33.11 million.
