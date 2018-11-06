Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf (SPTM)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf (BMV:SPTM) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 8,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group boosted its holdings in Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 42,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Watermark Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Watermark Asset Management Inc. now owns 137,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,970,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 2,458 shares during the last quarter.

SPTM stock opened at $33.92 on Tuesday. Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf has a 12-month low of $28.86 and a 12-month high of $35.46.

