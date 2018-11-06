Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Sells 18,900 Shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (ARI)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (NYSE:ARI) by 34.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,900 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance were worth $685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance during the second quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance during the third quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance during the second quarter valued at approximately $256,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 35.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,906 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance during the second quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark C. Biderman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total value of $194,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,103,165.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Prince sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.36, for a total value of $580,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,755.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ARI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. BTIG Research started coverage on Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in a report on Monday, October 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Shares of NYSE ARI opened at $18.67 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 48.07, a quick ratio of 48.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc has a fifty-two week low of $17.56 and a fifty-two week high of $19.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.43.

Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance (NYSE:ARI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.47. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 74.22%. The firm had revenue of $77.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.86%. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 119.48%.

Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Company Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. The company is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

