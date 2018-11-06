StoneCastle Financial (BANX) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

StoneCastle Financial (NASDAQ:BANX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed-end investment company. It invests in community banks located throughout the United States. The Company’s primary investment objective is to provide stockholders with current income, and to a lesser extent, capital appreciation, through preferred equity, subordinated debt and common equity investments predominantly in U.S. domiciled community banks. StoneCastle Financial Corp. is based in United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of StoneCastle Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. National Securities raised their price target on shares of StoneCastle Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $24.00 price target on shares of StoneCastle Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Shares of BANX stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,975. StoneCastle Financial has a 12-month low of $19.04 and a 12-month high of $24.92. The company has a market cap of $130.41 million, a PE ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 0.35.

StoneCastle Financial (NASDAQ:BANX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The investment management company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $4.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that StoneCastle Financial will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in StoneCastle Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in StoneCastle Financial by 240.1% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,298 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 5,858 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in StoneCastle Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its holdings in StoneCastle Financial by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 271,104 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,078,000 after acquiring an additional 4,980 shares in the last quarter. 22.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by StoneCastle Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the banking sector. It invests in dividend paying growth and value stocks of companies.

