Stornoway Diamond (SWY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.26

Stornoway Diamond Co. (TSE:SWY) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.26, with a volume of 88350 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

SWY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Stornoway Diamond from C$0.65 to C$0.55 in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a C$0.45 price objective on shares of Stornoway Diamond in a research note on Thursday, August 16th.

Stornoway Diamond (TSE:SWY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$56.91 million during the quarter.

About Stornoway Diamond (TSE:SWY)

Stornoway Diamond Corporation engages in the mining, acquisition, and exploration of diamond properties in Canada. Its principal project is the Renard diamond project located in north-central Quebec. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Longueuil, Canada.

