Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Reduces Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (PM)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. decreased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,134 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PM. Fundsmith Equity Fund L.P. bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth $845,763,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 48.1% during the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 14,212,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,533,000 after acquiring an additional 4,618,289 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 23.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,738,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,835,871,000 after acquiring an additional 4,386,487 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1,884.4% during the second quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 3,877,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,051,000 after acquiring an additional 3,681,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth $277,027,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on PM. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.08.

Shares of PM opened at $89.55 on Tuesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.21 and a twelve month high of $111.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.58.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.16. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.20% and a negative return on equity of 78.80%. The business had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 26th were paid a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 25th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.49%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other tobacco products, and other nicotine-containing products. Its portfolio of brands comprises Marlboro, Parliament, Bond Street, Chesterfield, L&M, Lark, Philip Morris, Merit, Virginia S., Muratti, and Next.

