Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 14,253 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (VLO)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 23.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,359 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 14,253 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $5,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Valero Energy by 77.2% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 49,342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,613,000 after acquiring an additional 21,490 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,785,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Valero Energy by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,179 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 5,725 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Valero Energy by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,682 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kaizen Advisory LLC grew its position in Valero Energy by 866.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 10,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 9,212 shares during the last quarter. 78.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VLO opened at $91.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.67. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $80.00 and a 52 week high of $126.98.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $30.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 3.96%. Analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 19th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 64.52%.

VLO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Valero Energy from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Valero Energy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Mizuho initiated coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Valero Energy from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.82.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities. It produces conventional and premium gasolines, gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB), diesel fuels, low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels, CARB diesel, other distillates, jet fuels, asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products.

