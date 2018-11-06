Strs Ohio Has $785,000 Stake in Addus Homecare Co. (ADUS)

Strs Ohio lessened its stake in shares of Addus Homecare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Addus Homecare were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADUS. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Addus Homecare by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 585,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,505,000 after acquiring an additional 141,597 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Addus Homecare by 191.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 183,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,517,000 after acquiring an additional 120,600 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Addus Homecare during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,690,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Addus Homecare during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,781,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Addus Homecare by 488.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 67,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 55,719 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Addus Homecare alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ADUS shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Addus Homecare in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine raised Addus Homecare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. BidaskClub downgraded Addus Homecare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Addus Homecare in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Addus Homecare from $50.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADUS opened at $64.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market cap of $835.33 million, a P/E ratio of 41.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of -0.26. Addus Homecare Co. has a 12-month low of $30.95 and a 12-month high of $72.55.

Addus Homecare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $131.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.81 million. Addus Homecare had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 3.43%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Addus Homecare Co. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Eos Capital Partners Iii L. P sold 1,024,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $60,459,247.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 34.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Strs Ohio Has $785,000 Stake in Addus Homecare Co. (ADUS)” was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/06/strs-ohio-has-785000-stake-in-addus-homecare-co-adus.html.

Addus Homecare Profile

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company's personal care services offer assistance with activities of daily living. Its services include assistance with bathing, grooming, oral care, assistance with feeding and dressing, medication reminders, meal planning and preparation, housekeeping, and transportation services, as well as other activities of daily living.

Recommended Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Addus Homecare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Addus Homecare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addus Homecare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.