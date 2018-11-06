Strs Ohio Has $804,000 Holdings in Regis Co. (RGS)

Strs Ohio reduced its position in shares of Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS) by 15.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,100 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.09% of Regis worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGS. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Regis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Regis by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Regis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. AMP Capital Investors Ltd bought a new stake in Regis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Regis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $377,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RGS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Regis from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Regis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st.

Shares of RGS stock opened at $17.39 on Tuesday. Regis Co. has a 52 week low of $13.79 and a 52 week high of $22.40. The company has a market capitalization of $750.03 million, a PE ratio of 29.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Regis (NYSE:RGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.22). Regis had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 2.60%. The company had revenue of $287.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.10 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Regis Co. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regis Corporation owns, operates, and franchises hairstyling and hair care salons. The company operates through two operating segments, Company-owned salons and Franchise salons. Its salons operate primarily under the trade names of SmartStyle, Supercuts, MasterCuts, Regis Salons, and Cost Cutters; and serve value and premium categories of services.

