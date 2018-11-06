Strs Ohio Lowers Position in Waters Co. (WAT)

Strs Ohio cut its holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 29.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,278 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,802 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Waters were worth $832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Waters by 1.0% during the second quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 26,727 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,174,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Waters by 6.9% during the second quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,602 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Waters by 0.8% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 38,965 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,543,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Waters by 2.2% during the second quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. now owns 14,319 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its position in shares of Waters by 14.2% during the second quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 3,113 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. 98.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Elizabeth B. Rae sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.62, for a total value of $762,480.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,800,024.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $672,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,014,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

WAT opened at $195.88 on Tuesday. Waters Co. has a 52-week low of $167.93 and a 52-week high of $220.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.94.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. Waters had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 30.68%. The firm had revenue of $578.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on WAT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Waters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Waters from $205.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Waters from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $230.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Waters from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Waters from $201.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Waters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.86.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra performance liquid chromatography technology, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

