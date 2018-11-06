Sugar Exchange (SGR) Market Cap Hits $1.10 Million

Sugar Exchange (CURRENCY:SGR) traded 54.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. One Sugar Exchange token can currently be bought for about $0.0146 or 0.00000223 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Sugar Exchange has traded up 61.4% against the dollar. Sugar Exchange has a market capitalization of $1.10 million and approximately $4,893.00 worth of Sugar Exchange was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sugar Exchange Profile

Sugar Exchange was first traded on November 10th, 2017. Sugar Exchange’s total supply is 80,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,342,933 tokens. Sugar Exchange’s official website is sugarexchange.io. Sugar Exchange’s official Twitter account is @Sugar_Exchange.

Sugar Exchange Token Trading

Sugar Exchange can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sugar Exchange directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sugar Exchange should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sugar Exchange using one of the exchanges listed above.

