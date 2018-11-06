Sun Hydraulics (SNHY) Reaches New 12-Month Low on Disappointing Earnings

Sun Hydraulics Co. (NASDAQ:SNHY) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $41.01 and last traded at $40.43, with a volume of 6079 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.03.

The industrial products company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $135.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.42 million. Sun Hydraulics had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 5th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 4th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Sun Hydraulics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.50%.

Several analysts recently commented on SNHY shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sun Hydraulics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Robert W. Baird set a $50.00 price target on shares of Sun Hydraulics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Sun Hydraulics to $62.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sun Hydraulics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.83.

In other news, Director Christine L. Koski sold 7,500 shares of Sun Hydraulics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $376,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christine L. Koski sold 15,300 shares of Sun Hydraulics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total transaction of $799,884.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 104,601 shares of company stock worth $5,620,982. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sun Hydraulics by 49.2% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 8,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 2,810 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sun Hydraulics in the third quarter worth about $996,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sun Hydraulics in the third quarter worth about $219,000. WCM Investment Management CA lifted its stake in shares of Sun Hydraulics by 21.6% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management CA now owns 101,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,584,000 after buying an additional 18,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sun Hydraulics by 57.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 3,302 shares in the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90 and a beta of 1.71.

Sun Hydraulics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNHY)

Helios Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves, manifolds, and integrated fluid power packages and subsystems used in hydraulic systems worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. Its screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves and manifolds control force, speed, and motion as integral components in fluid power systems.

