Superior Drilling Products (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter.

Superior Drilling Products stock opened at $3.54 on Tuesday. Superior Drilling Products has a 1-year low of $0.88 and a 1-year high of $5.05.

Get Superior Drilling Products alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SDPI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Superior Drilling Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Imperial Capital upped their target price on shares of Superior Drilling Products from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered shares of Superior Drilling Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.67.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Superior Drilling Products (SDPI) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday” was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/06/superior-drilling-products-sdpi-set-to-announce-earnings-on-thursday.html.

About Superior Drilling Products

Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, innovates, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in the United States and internationally. It is involved in the design and manufacture of new drill bit and horizontal drill string enhancement tools; and the refurbishment of polycrystalline diamond compact drill bits for the oil, natural gas, and mining service industries.

See Also: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Drilling Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Drilling Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.