Superior Group of Companies Inc (SGC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Superior Group of Companies Inc (NASDAQ:SGC) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 5th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 14th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the textile maker on Wednesday, November 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 13th.

Superior Group of Companies has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Superior Group of Companies has a payout ratio of 33.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Superior Group of Companies to earn $1.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.8%.

SGC opened at $17.94 on Tuesday. Superior Group of Companies has a 12-month low of $16.89 and a 12-month high of $28.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 4.18. The firm has a market cap of $274.15 million, a PE ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of -0.30.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. Superior Group of Companies had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 4.41%. The business had revenue of $95.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.40 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Superior Group of Companies will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

SGC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Superior Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Superior Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Superior Group of Companies in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Superior Group of Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st.

Superior Group of Companies Company Profile

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products. The Uniforms and Related Products segment manufactures and sells a range of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories for the personnel of hospitals and health facilities; hotels, commercial buildings, residential buildings, and food service facilities; retail stores; general and special purpose industrial uses; commercial enterprises; public and private safety and security organizations; and miscellaneous service uses.

