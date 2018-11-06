SVB Financial Group (SIVB) Holdings Lifted by Ownership Capital B.V.

Ownership Capital B.V. boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 281,900 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,791 shares during the quarter. SVB Financial Group makes up approximately 5.5% of Ownership Capital B.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Ownership Capital B.V. owned about 0.53% of SVB Financial Group worth $87,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Security National Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $124,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 341.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 503 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $167,000. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on SIVB shares. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $350.00 to $270.00 and set an “average” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $339.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Sandler O’Neill restated a “buy” rating on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and issued a $384.00 price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. SVB Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.22.

SIVB opened at $243.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.60. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $204.32 and a 12 month high of $333.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.68.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The bank reported $5.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $703.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.51 million. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 32.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 17.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SVB Financial Group news, Director John F. Robinson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.07, for a total transaction of $162,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,625,859.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.73, for a total value of $419,527.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,384,421.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. Its Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit card account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

