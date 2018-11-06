Symantec’s (SYMC) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Sunday. They currently have a $23.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Barclays’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Symantec from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Symantec from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Symantec from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Symantec from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Symantec from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.11.

SYMC opened at $20.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.90. Symantec has a fifty-two week low of $17.49 and a fifty-two week high of $29.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Symantec had a net margin of 25.95% and a return on equity of 13.99%. Symantec’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Symantec will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Symantec by 0.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,628,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $838,978,000 after acquiring an additional 145,704 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Symantec by 154.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,064,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,185,000 after acquiring an additional 5,508,428 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Symantec by 42.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,701,121 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,584,507 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Symantec by 53.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,536,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Symantec by 7.3% in the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,385,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,196,000 after acquiring an additional 298,310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Symantec Company Profile

Symantec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Digital Safety and Enterprise Security. The Consumer Digital Safety segment provides Norton-branded services that provide multi-layer security services across desktop and mobile operating systems, public Wi-Fi connections, and home networks to defend against online threats to individuals, families, and small businesses.

