Synalloy (SYNL) and Angang Steel (ANGGY) Financial Contrast

Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL) and Angang Steel (OTCMKTS:ANGGY) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Synalloy and Angang Steel, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Synalloy 0 0 0 0 N/A Angang Steel 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Synalloy and Angang Steel’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synalloy $201.15 million 0.91 $1.34 million N/A N/A Angang Steel N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Synalloy has higher revenue and earnings than Angang Steel.

Profitability

This table compares Synalloy and Angang Steel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synalloy 3.08% 13.49% 7.14% Angang Steel N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

55.0% of Synalloy shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.6% of Synalloy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Synalloy pays an annual dividend of $0.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Angang Steel pays an annual dividend of $0.33 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%.

Summary

Synalloy beats Angang Steel on 6 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

Synalloy Company Profile

Synalloy Corporation engages in production and sale of stainless steel pipes, fiberglass, steel storage tanks, and specialty chemicals in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Metals and Specialty Chemicals. The Metals segment manufactures and sells stainless steel and other alloy pipes under the BRISMET trade name through authorized stocking distributors; and liquid storage solutions and separation equipment, as well as distributes seamless carbon pipes and tubes. Its products are used by oil and gas, chemical, petrochemical, pulp and paper, mining, power generation, water and waste water treatment, liquid natural gas, brewery, food processing, petroleum, pharmaceutical, and other industries. The Specialty Chemicals segment produces specialty chemicals, including lubricants, surfactants, defoamers, reaction intermediaries, and sulfated fats and oils for the carpet, chemical, paper, metals, mining, agricultural, fiber, paint, textile, automotive, petroleum, cosmetics, mattress, furniture, janitorial, and other industries. This segment also provides chemical tolling manufacturing resources to global and regional chemical companies; and contracts with other chemical companies to manufacture certain pre-defined products. The company was formerly known as Blackman Uhler Industries, Inc. and changed its name to Synalloy Corporation in July 1967. Synalloy Corporation was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

Angang Steel Company Profile

Angang Steel Company Limited engages in the production, processing, and sale of steel products in the People's Republic of China. Its steel products include hot rolled sheets, cold rolled sheets, galvanized steel sheets, color coating plates, silicon steel, medium and thick plates, wire rods, heavy sections, and seamless steel pipes. The company also engages in ferrous metal smelting activities. In addition, it sells metal materials and products, building materials, etc. The company's products are used in various industries, such as automobile, construction, ship-building, home electrical appliances, railway construction, and pipelines manufacturing. Angang Steel Company Limited also exports its products. The company was formerly known as Angang New Steel Company Limited and changed its name to Angang Steel Company Limited in June 2006. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Anshan, the People's Republic of China. Angang Steel Company Limited is a subsidiary of Ansteel Group.

