Synergy Pharmaceuticals (SGYP) Shares Gap Down to $0.46

Shares of Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SGYP) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.48, but opened at $0.46. Synergy Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.44, with a volume of 3901943 shares trading hands.

SGYP has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Synergy Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Synergy Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Synergy Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Synergy Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Synergy Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synergy Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.17.

The firm has a market capitalization of $111.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 2.38.

Synergy Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SGYP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $12.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in Synergy Pharmaceuticals by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 202,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 41,641 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its holdings in Synergy Pharmaceuticals by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 87,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 39,189 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Synergy Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,732,054 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,815,000 after acquiring an additional 464,195 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Synergy Pharmaceuticals by 2,579.3% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 504,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 485,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hikari Power Ltd boosted its holdings in Synergy Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 2,300,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,002,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. 39.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synergy Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:SGYP)

Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. Its lead product is plecanatide, a novel uroguanylin based gastrointestinal platform that is traded under the TRULANCE name for the treatment of chronic idiopathic constipation and irritable bowel syndrome.

