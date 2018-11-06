Synergy (SNRG) Trading Up 61.4% This Week

Synergy (CURRENCY:SNRG) traded up 28.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 6th. During the last week, Synergy has traded up 61.4% against the US dollar. One Synergy coin can now be bought for about $0.0643 or 0.00000999 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Synergy has a total market capitalization of $264,497.00 and $105.00 worth of Synergy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.45 or 0.02586293 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00010044 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00012487 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000492 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003772 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002395 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000645 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00001305 BTC.

PinkCoin (PINK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000076 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000032 BTC.

About Synergy

Synergy (CRYPTO:SNRG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 25th, 2015. Synergy’s total supply is 4,113,932 coins. Synergy’s official Twitter account is @SynergyCoin. Synergy’s official website is www.synergycoin.com. The Reddit community for Synergy is /r/SynergyCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ticker Symbol: SNRGPoW Algorithm: X11PoS Algorithm: X11, switching to SHA256d after 10 daysRPC Port: 50542 (configurable with rpcport= option)P2P Port: 40698 (configurable with port= option)Tor Port: 38155 (configurable with torport= option)Block Times: 2 MinutesPoW Blocks: 4320 (6 days)10% POS Interest per YearMax Turbo Stake Multiplier: 288Turbo Stake Lookback: 2 days Percent of Blocks over 2 days for Max Multiplier: 20%Max Money Supply after PoW: 250,001 SNRGStake Minumum Age: 48 hours (2 days)Stake Maximum Age: 144 hours (6 days)Stake Maximum Reward Age: 8 daysNew Mint Spendable: 120 blocks (4 hours)Message Start (“Magic Bytes”): 0xf1, 0xe3, 0xe5, 0xd9Message Start Test Net: 0xaf, 0xb9, 0xd9, 0xffApplication Data Folder Windows: “Synergy” OS X: “Synergy” Linux: “.synergy”Config File Name Windows: “synergy.conf” OS X: “synergy.conf” Linux: “synergy.conf””

Buying and Selling Synergy

Synergy can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synergy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Synergy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Synergy using one of the exchanges listed above.

