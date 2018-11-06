Synovus Financial Corp Has $1.60 Million Holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (BBVA)

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (NYSE:BBVA) by 7.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 254,309 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 18,637 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $1,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BBVA. Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware purchased a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,000. HRT Financial LLC purchased a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 23,926 shares of the bank’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 8,642 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 26,997 shares of the bank’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 10,166 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 29,851 shares of the bank’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 9,014 shares during the period. 3.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BBVA opened at $5.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.05. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA has a 52-week low of $5.46 and a 52-week high of $9.54. The company has a market cap of $38.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.94.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BBVA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. ValuEngine raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. UBS Group cut Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.02.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, fixed-term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; and foreclosed real-estate assets from residential mortgages and developers, as well as lending to developers.

