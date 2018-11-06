Synovus Financial Corp Sells 27,892 Shares of Starbucks Co. (SBUX)

Synovus Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 21.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,214 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 27,892 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $5,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter worth approximately $36,083,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 115.3% in the second quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 697,709 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $34,083,000 after buying an additional 373,651 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter worth approximately $115,000. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 14.9% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 20,472 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 8.8% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 878,442 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $49,281,000 after buying an additional 71,411 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets set a $51.00 price target on Starbucks and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “$51.15” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Starbucks from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.48.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $64.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73. The firm has a market cap of $86.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.48. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $47.37 and a 12-month high of $65.68.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. Starbucks had a return on equity of 86.33% and a net margin of 18.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 59.50%.

In other news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 99,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total value of $5,459,088.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,596,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Javier G. Teruel sold 166,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.70, for a total value of $8,783,298.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 280,832 shares of company stock valued at $15,052,087 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.48% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink coffee and tea products, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

