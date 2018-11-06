SYSCO (SYY) Given a $75.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) has been given a $75.00 price objective by Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.44% from the company’s previous close.

SYY has been the topic of several other reports. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of SYSCO in a research report on Friday. Argus increased their price target on SYSCO from $67.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on SYSCO from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $67.00 price target on SYSCO and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Buckingham Research started coverage on SYSCO in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.46.

Shares of NYSE SYY traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.97. The stock had a trading volume of 13,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,381,205. The company has a market cap of $37.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.74. SYSCO has a twelve month low of $52.30 and a twelve month high of $75.98.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $15.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.39 billion. SYSCO had a return on equity of 68.15% and a net margin of 2.44%. SYSCO’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that SYSCO will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard G. Tilghman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.62, for a total value of $343,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,869,687.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Brian R. Todd sold 9,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.82, for a total transaction of $675,231.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,747 shares in the company, valued at $867,163.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,969,811 shares of company stock worth $297,370,093. Corporate insiders own 7.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Chip Partners Inc. purchased a new position in SYSCO in the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in SYSCO in the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SYSCO in the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in SYSCO in the 3rd quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Fort L.P. purchased a new position in SYSCO in the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. 80.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

