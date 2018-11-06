Tabula Rasa HealthCare (TRHC) Stock Price Down 9.6%

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) fell 9.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $63.75 and last traded at $67.27. 735,748 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 112% from the average session volume of 346,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.38.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TRHC. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $57.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.30.

The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,681.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 2.58.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $54.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.87 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 16.78% and a positive return on equity of 4.55%. Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total value of $577,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $3,145,920. 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 29.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,119,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,288,000 after acquiring an additional 484,979 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 29.5% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 757,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,373,000 after acquiring an additional 172,693 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 45.2% during the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 669,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,380,000 after acquiring an additional 208,604 shares during the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. grew its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 199.0% during the second quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 301,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,219,000 after acquiring an additional 200,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 52.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 227,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,522,000 after acquiring an additional 78,112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.88% of the company’s stock.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. It offers medication risk management, pharmacy cost management, and medicare risk adjustment services. The company offers its technology-enabled products and services to prescribers, pharmacists, and healthcare organizations for medication risk management and risk adjustment.

