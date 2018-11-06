TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (TTWO) Stake Boosted by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $136,745,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,850,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,007,000 after purchasing an additional 575,392 shares in the last quarter. Criterion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,530,000. USS Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,103,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,628,000 after acquiring an additional 332,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 934,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,617,000 after acquiring an additional 300,590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE stock opened at $126.70 on Tuesday. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a 12-month low of $92.81 and a 12-month high of $139.91. The company has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a PE ratio of 72.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.09.

TTWO has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. BidaskClub upgraded TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Wedbush set a $132.00 target price on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.06.

In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.07, for a total transaction of $38,075.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,927,513.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul E. Viera bought 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $133.93 per share, for a total transaction of $10,044,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,019.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,576 shares of company stock worth $5,068,790. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

