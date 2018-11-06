Talos Energy (TALO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.69 EPS

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.69), Morningstar.com reports. The firm had revenue of $282.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.40 million. Talos Energy had a negative return on equity of 7.69% and a negative net margin of 8.65%.

TALO traded up $0.70 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,637. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 99.88 and a beta of 1.58. Talos Energy has a 12 month low of $24.64 and a 12 month high of $37.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

Get Talos Energy alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TALO. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new position in Talos Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $616,621,000. Riverstone Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Talos Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $479,594,000. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in Talos Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $128,094,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Talos Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $43,277,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Talos Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $19,872,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

TALO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Talos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Talos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, October 28th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Monday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Monday, August 27th. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Monday, August 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Talos Energy (TALO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.69 EPS” was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/06/talos-energy-talo-announces-quarterly-earnings-results-misses-estimates-by-0-69-eps.html.

Talos Energy Company Profile

Talos Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the offshore exploration and production in the United States Gulf of Mexico and the shallow waters off the coast of Mexico. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Read More: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Talos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.