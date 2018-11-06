Taylor Morrison Home Corp Forecasted to Earn FY2018 Earnings of $2.02 Per Share (TMHC)

Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC) – Investment analysts at Wedbush reduced their FY2018 EPS estimates for Taylor Morrison Home in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 31st. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now forecasts that the construction company will earn $2.02 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.53. Wedbush also issued estimates for Taylor Morrison Home’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Barclays set a $22.00 target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.78.

Shares of TMHC stock opened at $16.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 7.58 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.27. Taylor Morrison Home has a 12 month low of $14.73 and a 12 month high of $28.42.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TMHC. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 400.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 167,710 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,904,000 after acquiring an additional 134,196 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 31.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 81,967 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 19,684 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 32.4% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 169,338 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,942,000 after buying an additional 41,466 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the first quarter worth about $1,788,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 14.5% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 42,719 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 5,419 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.02% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It operates under the Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes brand names in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina and Texas.

