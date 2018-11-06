TD Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in American International Group Inc (AIG)

TD Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,534,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 33,313 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.17% of American International Group worth $81,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AIG. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in American International Group by 21,735.7% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 9,129 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American International Group during the second quarter worth $115,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC increased its holdings in American International Group by 152.1% during the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its holdings in American International Group by 3,312.4% during the second quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 3,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 2,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in American International Group during the third quarter worth $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AIG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a report on Monday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $65.00 target price on shares of American International Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of American International Group from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.64.

NYSE:AIG opened at $44.13 on Tuesday. American International Group Inc has a one year low of $39.29 and a one year high of $65.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.40). American International Group had a negative net margin of 12.73% and a positive return on equity of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.22) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that American International Group Inc will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 12th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers primarily in the United States, Europe, and Japan. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, and marine insurance.

