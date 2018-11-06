TD Securities Increases Absolute Software (ABT) Price Target to C$8.50

Absolute Software (TSE:ABT) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research report released on Monday. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

ABT has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Absolute Software from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Industrial Alliance Securities upped their price objective on shares of Absolute Software from C$10.25 to C$10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Pi Financial upped their price objective on shares of Absolute Software from C$8.25 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Absolute Software from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Absolute Software from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th.

Shares of TSE ABT opened at C$8.44 on Monday. Absolute Software has a 12-month low of C$6.06 and a 12-month high of C$8.50.

Absolute Software (TSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$31.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$31.60 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 5th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%.

In other Absolute Software news, insider Todd Wakerley sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.89, for a total value of C$25,248.00. Insiders sold a total of 7,917 shares of company stock worth $58,608 over the last quarter.

About Absolute Software

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and supports endpoint management and data security solutions for endpoint computing devices in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its software-as-a-service solutions enable customers to secure endpoints, assess risk, and respond to security threats.

