TD Securities Trims Loblaw Companies (L) Target Price to C$69.00

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) had its price target trimmed by TD Securities from C$82.00 to C$69.00 in a report issued on Friday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$71.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a c$69.40 rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$84.00 to C$73.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$82.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$72.00 to C$73.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$78.00 to C$81.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Loblaw Companies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$75.78.

Shares of L stock opened at C$54.59 on Friday. Loblaw Companies has a 12 month low of C$50.02 and a 12 month high of C$56.31.

In other Loblaw Companies news, insider Kieran Barry Columb sold 21,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$69.06, for a total value of C$1,486,378.38. Also, insider Garry Senecal sold 765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$67.60, for a total value of C$51,714.00. Insiders sold 47,288 shares of company stock worth $3,263,792 over the last quarter.

Loblaw Companies Company Profile

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, credit card, insurance brokerage, gift card, and telecommunication services in Canada. It operates through three segments: Retail, Financial Services, and Choice Properties.

