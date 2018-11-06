TD Securities Trims Source Energy Services (SHLE) Target Price to C$2.50

Source Energy Services (TSE:SHLE) had its price objective lowered by TD Securities from C$3.50 to C$2.50 in a research report released on Friday. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

SHLE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Industrial Alliance Securities raised their price target on Source Energy Services from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Source Energy Services from C$9.50 to C$8.75 in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Source Energy Services from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. GMP Securities downgraded Source Energy Services from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$7.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, CIBC downgraded Source Energy Services from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$8.50 to C$4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$6.20.

TSE:SHLE opened at C$1.91 on Friday. Source Energy Services has a 52-week low of C$1.85 and a 52-week high of C$9.88.

About Source Energy Services

Source Energy Services Ltd. produces, supplies, and distributes Northern White frac sand primarily to the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

