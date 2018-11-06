Tdam USA Inc. Acquires 5,963 Shares of BB&T Co. (BBT)

Tdam USA Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT) by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,018 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,963 shares during the period. Tdam USA Inc.’s holdings in BB&T were worth $771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BBT. DnB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of BB&T by 4.2% during the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 97,874 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,937,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of BB&T by 41.5% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 34,922 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 10,234 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of BB&T by 43.5% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 15,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 4,565 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of BB&T by 12.9% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 181,205 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,140,000 after acquiring an additional 20,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of BB&T during the second quarter worth about $287,000. 64.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director I. Patricia Henry sold 611 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $30,244.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BBT shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of BB&T in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of BB&T in a research report on Friday, July 20th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of BB&T from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 20th. FIG Partners downgraded shares of BB&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of BB&T in a research report on Friday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BB&T presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.50.

Shares of BBT stock opened at $49.73 on Tuesday. BB&T Co. has a 52-week low of $45.73 and a 52-week high of $56.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.94.

BB&T (NYSE:BBT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. BB&T had a net margin of 23.52% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that BB&T Co. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. BB&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.59%.

About BB&T

BB&T Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides various banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, and individuals. The company operates through four segments: CB-Retail, CB-Commercial, IH&PF, and FS&CF. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

