Tdam USA Inc. Has $1.63 Million Stake in Stamps.com Inc. (STMP)

Tdam USA Inc. lifted its position in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,212 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Tdam USA Inc.’s holdings in Stamps.com were worth $1,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 100.0% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 518 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 196.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 590 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Stamps.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stamps.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stamps.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Stamps.com alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STMP. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Stamps.com from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Maxim Group set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Stamps.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of Stamps.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, B. Riley set a $300.00 target price on shares of Stamps.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Stamps.com currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.63.

In other Stamps.com news, CMO Sebastian Buerba sold 2,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.71, for a total transaction of $624,025.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,541.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Amine Khechfe sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.15, for a total transaction of $297,780.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $382,399.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,973,733. 6.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of STMP stock opened at $177.65 on Tuesday. Stamps.com Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.00 and a 12 month high of $285.74. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 3.38.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The software maker reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.38. Stamps.com had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 35.93%. The business had revenue of $143.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Stamps.com Inc. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/06/tdam-usa-inc-has-1-63-million-stake-in-stamps-com-inc-stmp.html.

Stamps.com Company Profile

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Stamps.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stamps.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.