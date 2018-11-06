Tdam USA Inc. Has $542,000 Stake in UGI Corp (UGI)

Tdam USA Inc. reduced its stake in UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Tdam USA Inc.’s holdings in UGI were worth $542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of UGI in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of UGI in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $167,000. MHI Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of UGI by 9,160.5% in the 2nd quarter. MHI Funds LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares during the period. Whitnell & Co. bought a new stake in shares of UGI in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UGI in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Institutional investors own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UGI shares. ValuEngine upgraded UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Barclays set a $53.00 price objective on UGI and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Bank of America upped their price objective on UGI from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of UGI in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered UGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.60.

In related news, insider Joseph L. Hartz sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total transaction of $999,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE UGI opened at $54.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.51. UGI Corp has a one year low of $42.51 and a one year high of $56.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.15.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. It distributes propane to approximately 1.9 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers in 50 states through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems.

