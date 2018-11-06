Team (TISI) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.25 EPS

Team (NYSE:TISI) issued its earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.25), Fidelity Earnings reports. Team had a negative net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 4.72%. The firm had revenue of $290.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.10 million.

Shares of TISI traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.00. 34,525 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,661. The stock has a market cap of $597.13 million, a PE ratio of -49.83 and a beta of 1.81. Team has a 1-year low of $11.50 and a 1-year high of $25.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TISI. ValuEngine upgraded Team from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Team from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Team from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Team presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

About Team

Team, Inc provides specialty industrial services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: TeamQualspec Group (TeamQualspec), TeamFurmanite Group (TeamFurmanite), and Quest Integrity. The TeamQualspec segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, eddy current testing, and alternating current field measurement services.

