Team17 Group’s (TM17) Buy Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Team17 Group (LON:TM17) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 290 ($3.79) target price on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th.

Shares of LON TM17 opened at GBX 230 ($3.01) on Friday.

Team17 Group Company Profile

Team17 Group PLC develops video games label for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes games across multiple platforms. Its portfolio comprises approximately 90 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked, and The Escapists. Team17 Group PLC was founded in 1990 and is based in Wakefield, the United Kingdom.

