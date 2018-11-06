Technicolor (TCLRY) Given Media Sentiment Rating of 2.10

Press coverage about Technicolor (OTCMKTS:TCLRY) has trended positive on Tuesday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Technicolor earned a media sentiment score of 2.10 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 9 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

TCLRY stock remained flat at $$1.40 during midday trading on Tuesday. 8 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 443. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Technicolor has a fifty-two week low of $1.11 and a fifty-two week high of $4.10.

About Technicolor

Technicolor SA provides various communication and video technologies, finished products, systems, equipment, and services for businesses and professionals in the entertainment and media industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Entertainment Services, and Connected Home. The Entertainment Services segment provides production services, such as digital video and sound postproduction services; visual effects and animation services for feature films, TV series, advertising, and video games; computer generated imagery animation services; on-set, color correction, VFX integration, and sound services; and replicates, packages, and distributes video, game and music DVD, Blu-ray, and CD discs, as well as offers turnkey integrated supply-chain solutions.

