TechnipFMC (FTI) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on FTI. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on TechnipFMC in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on TechnipFMC from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on TechnipFMC from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised TechnipFMC from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on TechnipFMC from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.21.

NYSE FTI opened at $26.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.19. TechnipFMC has a 1-year low of $25.36 and a 1-year high of $35.00.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. TechnipFMC had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 3.76%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TechnipFMC will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 19th. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.16%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTI. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 270.1% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 3,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 2,755 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the second quarter worth about $143,000. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the second quarter worth about $210,000. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the second quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Suntrust Banks Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the first quarter worth about $213,000. 64.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

