Ted Baker (TBAKF) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Ted Baker (OTCMKTS:TBAKF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Ted Baker PLC is a lifestyle brand company. It offers Menswear; Womenswear; Phormal; Endurance; Accessories; Audio; Bedding; Childrenswear; Crockery; Eyewear; Footwear; Fragrance and Skinwear; Gifting and Stationery; Jewellery; Lingerie and Sleepwear; Luggage; Neckwear; Rugs; Suiting; Technical Accessories; Tiles and Watches through distribution channels, retail ; wholesale and licensing. The company operates primarily in the UK; Europe; North America; Middle East, Asia, Africa and Australasia. Ted Baker PLC is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Get Ted Baker alerts:

Shares of Ted Baker stock remained flat at $$25.80 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 50 shares, compared to its average volume of 38. Ted Baker has a 1 year low of $25.80 and a 1 year high of $38.03.

Ted Baker Company Profile

Ted Baker Plc engages in the design, wholesale, and retail of menswear, womenswear, and accessories under the Ted Baker name. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Licensing. It offers a range of collections, including global, phormal, endurance, accessories, bedding, children's wear, crockery, eyewear, footwear, fragrance and skin wear, gifting and stationery, jewelry, lingerie and sleepwear, luggage, neckwear, rugs, suiting, technical accessories, tiles, and watches.

Read More: What is Cost of Debt?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ted Baker (TBAKF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ted Baker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ted Baker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.