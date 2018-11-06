Teladoc Health (TDOC) PT Raised to $100.00 at Chardan Capital

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) had its price objective lifted by Chardan Capital from $98.00 to $100.00 in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Chardan Capital currently has a buy rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Teladoc Health to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Teladoc Health in a research note on Monday, July 9th. They set a buy rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and set a $70.00 target price (up from $63.00) on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on Teladoc Health to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $74.00 target price on Teladoc Health and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $82.95.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TDOC opened at $63.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.39 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 8.99 and a current ratio of 8.99. Teladoc Health has a fifty-two week low of $27.30 and a fifty-two week high of $89.05.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The health services provider reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $111.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.94 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 31.32% and a negative return on equity of 14.05%. Teladoc Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.55) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Teladoc Health will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 5,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total transaction of $373,170.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,311.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lewis Levy sold 1,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $98,868.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,868. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 166,706 shares of company stock valued at $12,412,229 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 82.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,883,185 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $109,318,000 after buying an additional 853,076 shares during the last quarter. Summit Partners L P acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,772,000. Westwood Management Corp IL boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 1,342.6% in the 2nd quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL now owns 585,700 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $34,000,000 after buying an additional 545,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,318,850 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $308,759,000 after buying an additional 437,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $20,163,000.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services worldwide. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

Featured Article: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.