Telefonica (TEF) Given a €7.70 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Telefonica (BME:TEF) has been assigned a €7.70 ($8.95) price target by equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets in a report released on Tuesday. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential downside of 6.10% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.50 ($9.88) price objective on Telefonica and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Cfra set a €7.00 ($8.14) target price on Telefonica and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.30 ($8.49) target price on Telefonica and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €6.40 ($7.44) target price on Telefonica and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a €10.00 ($11.63) target price on Telefonica and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €8.56 ($9.95).

TEF stock opened at €8.20 ($9.53) on Tuesday. Telefonica has a twelve month low of €7.45 ($8.66) and a twelve month high of €10.63 ($12.36).

About Telefonica

Telefónica, SA provides mobile and fixed communication services primarily in the European Union and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

