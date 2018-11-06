Telenav (TNAV) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Telenav (NASDAQ:TNAV) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter.

Telenav (NASDAQ:TNAV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The technology company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $16.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 million. Telenav had a negative net margin of 83.93% and a negative return on equity of 129.39%. On average, analysts expect Telenav to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Telenav stock opened at $4.36 on Tuesday. Telenav has a 12-month low of $4.08 and a 12-month high of $6.60.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TNAV shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Telenav in a report on Monday, July 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Telenav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telenav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.33.

About Telenav

Telenav, Inc, together with its subsidiaries provides connected car and location-based platform services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Automotive, Advertising, and Mobile Navigation. It offers automotive navigation services, including on-board solutions, which consist of software, map, and points of interest data loaded in vehicles that provide voice-guided turn by turn navigation displayed on the vehicle screen; and brought-in navigation services.

