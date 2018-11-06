Tenet Healthcare (THC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.18, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a negative net margin of 2.51% and a positive return on equity of 38.91%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS.

Shares of NYSE:THC traded down $1.79 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.41. The stock had a trading volume of 2,068,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,260,530. Tenet Healthcare has a one year low of $12.45 and a one year high of $39.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.66, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Mizuho set a $36.00 target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Tenet Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.80.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $340,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $503,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 119.9% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 43,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 23,855 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 571.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 257,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,328,000 after buying an additional 219,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 84,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after buying an additional 3,380 shares in the last quarter.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. It operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The company's general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

