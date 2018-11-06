Terex (TEX) Price Target Cut to $34.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Co

Terex (NYSE:TEX) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Co from $45.00 to $34.00 in a report published on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

TEX has been the topic of several other reports. Seaport Global Securities set a $49.00 price target on shares of Terex and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Terex from $40.00 to $28.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Terex from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Terex from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Terex from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.75.

NYSE TEX traded up $0.39 on Monday, hitting $31.56. 69,651 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,595,477. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Terex has a 52 week low of $28.64 and a 52 week high of $50.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.61.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.07). Terex had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 2.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Terex will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. Terex’s payout ratio is presently 29.63%.

Terex declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, VP Eric I. Cohen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total value of $390,100.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 182,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,135,124.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steve Filipov sold 6,929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.85, for a total transaction of $269,191.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 973 shares of company stock worth $37,603 and sold 38,866 shares worth $1,514,531. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Terex by 5.2% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,270,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $137,971,000 after purchasing an additional 161,905 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Terex by 2.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,199,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,992,000 after acquiring an additional 80,932 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Terex by 559.4% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,196,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863,038 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Terex by 7.8% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,799,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,909,000 after acquiring an additional 129,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Terex by 640.1% in the third quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 1,529,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322,504 shares in the last quarter. 98.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerial Work Platforms (AWP), Cranes, and Material Processing (MP). The AWP segment engages in the design, manufacture, service, and market of AWP equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, and residential buildings and facilities, and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

