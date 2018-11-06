Terex (TEX) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Terex (NYSE:TEX) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TEX. Seaport Global Securities set a $49.00 price target on shares of Terex and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Terex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Terex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Terex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Terex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.75.

Shares of TEX opened at $31.17 on Friday. Terex has a 1 year low of $28.64 and a 1 year high of $50.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.07). Terex had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Terex will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Terex announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Terex news, insider Steve Filipov sold 6,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.85, for a total value of $269,191.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin A. Barr sold 11,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total transaction of $458,738.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,980 shares in the company, valued at $3,919,091.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 973 shares of company stock worth $37,603 and have sold 38,866 shares worth $1,514,531. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Terex by 3.8% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 79,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in Terex by 196.6% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 25,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 17,100 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Terex by 108.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 14,029 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in Terex in the second quarter worth about $822,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Terex by 2.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,199,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,992,000 after acquiring an additional 80,932 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.74% of the company’s stock.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerial Work Platforms (AWP), Cranes, and Material Processing (MP). The AWP segment engages in the design, manufacture, service, and market of AWP equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, and residential buildings and facilities, and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

