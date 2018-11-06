Terra Tech (OTCMKTS:TRTC) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 8th.

Terra Tech (OTCMKTS:TRTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.72 million during the quarter. Terra Tech had a negative return on equity of 39.10% and a negative net margin of 113.27%.

Get Terra Tech alerts:

Terra Tech stock remained flat at $$1.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 222,632 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 911,556. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.43. Terra Tech has a 1 year low of $1.52 and a 1 year high of $9.38.

In other news, COO Michael Nahass purchased 25,466 shares of Terra Tech stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.71 per share, with a total value of $43,546.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan David Gladstone purchased 70,000 shares of Terra Tech stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.70 per share, with a total value of $119,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 132,262 shares of company stock valued at $222,385. 6.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/06/terra-tech-trtc-set-to-announce-earnings-on-thursday.html.

Terra Tech Company Profile

Terra Tech Corp. operates as a vertically integrated cannabis-focused agriculture company. The company operates in two segments, Herbs and Produce Products; and Cannabis Dispensary, Cultivation and Production. The Herbs and Produce Products segment offers hydroponic herbs, produce, and floral products.

Further Reading: What does relative strength index mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Terra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.