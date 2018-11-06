Territorial Bancorp Inc (TBNK) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 7th

Territorial Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBNK) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 8th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 7th.

Territorial Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Territorial Bancorp has a payout ratio of 42.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Territorial Bancorp to earn $2.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.9%.

Get Territorial Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ TBNK opened at $27.35 on Tuesday. Territorial Bancorp has a twelve month low of $24.96 and a twelve month high of $32.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $268.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 0.35.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51. The firm had revenue of $15.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.00 million. Territorial Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 22.17%. On average, analysts predict that Territorial Bancorp will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Territorial Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Territorial Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 27th. Sandler O’Neill reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Territorial Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Territorial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Territorial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Territorial Bancorp Inc (TBNK) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 7th” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/06/territorial-bancorp-inc-tbnk-to-go-ex-dividend-on-november-7th.html.

Territorial Bancorp Company Profile

Territorial Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and regular checking accounts, and NOW accounts.

Read More: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Territorial Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Territorial Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.