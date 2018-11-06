TESARO (TSRO) Given New $39.00 Price Target at Bank of America

TESARO (NASDAQ:TSRO) had its price objective increased by Bank of America from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report published on Friday. They currently have a neutral rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

TSRO has been the topic of several other research reports. Cann reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of TESARO in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. BidaskClub raised TESARO from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on TESARO in a research note on Monday, September 17th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on TESARO to $71.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TESARO from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. TESARO currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $78.00.

Shares of TSRO stock opened at $31.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. TESARO has a one year low of $25.62 and a one year high of $113.75.

TESARO (NASDAQ:TSRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.49) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.62) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $64.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.84 million. TESARO had a negative return on equity of 563.59% and a negative net margin of 295.67%. TESARO’s quarterly revenue was down 54.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.47) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TESARO will post -11.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in TESARO by 20.0% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in TESARO by 5.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,787 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC boosted its stake in TESARO by 20.0% in the second quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 13,819 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in TESARO by 163.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of TESARO by 54.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,498 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter.

About TESARO

Tesaro, Inc, an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, identifies, acquires, develops, and commercializes cancer therapeutics and oncology supportive care products in the United States. It offers ZEJULA (niraparib), an orally active and potent poly polymerase inhibitor for the maintenance treatment of women with recurrent epithelial ovarian, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; and VARUBI (rolapitant), a neurokinin-1, or NK-1, receptor antagonist for the prevention of chemotherapy induced nausea and vomiting.

