Tesla Inc (TSLA) Insider Jerome M. Guillen Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 1,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.26, for a total value of $338,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,908,359.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $341.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $59.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.74 and a beta of 0.48. Tesla Inc has a 1-year low of $244.59 and a 1-year high of $387.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.77) by $4.67. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 34.62% and a negative net margin of 10.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla Inc will post -5.09 EPS for the current year.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $280.00 price objective on Tesla and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 9th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, July 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut Tesla from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price objective on Tesla and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Morningstar set a $179.00 price objective on Tesla and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $318.58.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,332,187 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,485,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,377 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Tesla by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 13,171,801 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,517,269,000 after purchasing an additional 395,727 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 171.9% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 353,582 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $93,618,000 after purchasing an additional 223,539 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in Tesla by 235.3% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 199,032 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $68,258,000 after purchasing an additional 139,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 239.9% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 190,942 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $65,484,000 after purchasing an additional 134,759 shares during the last quarter. 62.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/06/tesla-inc-tsla-insider-jerome-m-guillen-sells-1000-shares-of-stock.html.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The firm operates through Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage segments.

Recommended Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.