Teton Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDCO)

Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 39.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,944 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,100 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. owned about 0.07% of Patterson Companies worth $1,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PDCO. New England Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $149,000. Tyers Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 6,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 2,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PDCO shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Patterson Companies in a report on Friday, October 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Leerink Swann began coverage on shares of Patterson Companies in a report on Friday, August 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Patterson Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDCO opened at $23.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.01. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.22 and a 12 month high of $38.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 30th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 12th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 11th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.90%.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through Dental and Animal Health segments. The company's Dental segment offers consumable products, such as infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

