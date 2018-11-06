Teton Advisors Inc. Has $1.37 Million Position in Meredith Co. (MDP)

Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Meredith were worth $1,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MDP. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Meredith by 167.5% during the second quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 855,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,629,000 after acquiring an additional 535,725 shares in the last quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Meredith by 37.1% during the second quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC now owns 1,885,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,146,000 after acquiring an additional 509,659 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its position in shares of Meredith by 59.4% during the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 937,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,802,000 after acquiring an additional 349,324 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Meredith by 5.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,547,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,912,000 after acquiring an additional 292,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Meredith by 141.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 341,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,407,000 after acquiring an additional 199,609 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:MDP opened at $56.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. Meredith Co. has a 12 month low of $47.30 and a 12 month high of $72.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 1.26.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.93). Meredith had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 4.43%. The company had revenue of $788.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $787.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Meredith Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Meredith from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meredith from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Meredith from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Meredith in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.20.

Meredith Profile

Meredith Corporation operates as a diversified media company in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates in two segments, National Media and Local Media. The National Media segment offers national consumer media brands through various media platforms, including print magazines, digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, affinity marketing, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

